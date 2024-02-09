W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) PT Raised to $907.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $809.00 to $907.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GWW. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $842.22.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $950.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $849.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $769.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a twelve month low of $625.97 and a twelve month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

