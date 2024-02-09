Wade G W & Inc. Acquires New Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after acquiring an additional 291,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after acquiring an additional 307,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after purchasing an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after purchasing an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD opened at $219.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.75.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

