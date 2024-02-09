Wade G W & Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 39,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 81,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 85,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 56.1% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AMLP opened at $43.45 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $35.68 and a one year high of $45.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

