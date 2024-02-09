Wade G W & Inc. Buys 463 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Evergy by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Evergy by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Evergy by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.57.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.