Wade G W & Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 64,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $55.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.43.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

