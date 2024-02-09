Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield by 102.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Brookfield in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 58.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $46.25 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN opened at $40.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,350.55 and a beta of 1.50. Brookfield Co. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $41.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -933.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at $59,349,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,533,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,349,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

