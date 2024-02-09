Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Wade G W & Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $8,077,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $7,688,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $10,096,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,467,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,087,411,000 after buying an additional 633,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after buying an additional 6,819,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

CP opened at $85.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $79.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.93.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

