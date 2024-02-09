Wade G W & Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM opened at $89.17 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.23 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $138.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

