Wade G W & Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,716,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,138 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,697,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,011,000 after purchasing an additional 71,384 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,662,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,237,000 after acquiring an additional 328,280 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $234.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

