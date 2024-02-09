Wade G W & Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 46,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNP opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $11.66.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

