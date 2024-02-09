Wade G W & Inc. Has $740,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

