Wade G W & Inc. Has $907,000 Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Wade G W & Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,378 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MillerKnoll worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, insider Jeffrey M. Stutz sold 9,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $275,835.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,609.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $27.30 on Friday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $949.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.52 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

