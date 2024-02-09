Wade G W & Inc. Sells 434 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wade G W & Inc. trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.35.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.65. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a PE ratio of 108.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 203.08%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

