Wade G W & Inc. Takes Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $395,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 294,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,201,000 after buying an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 909,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,888,000 after buying an additional 112,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,878,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,563,000 after buying an additional 266,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $196.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.86 and a 12 month high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

