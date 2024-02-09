Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Walt Disney updated its FY24 guidance to $4.60 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.600- EPS.

Walt Disney Trading Up 11.5 %

Shares of DIS stock opened at $110.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 172.6% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

