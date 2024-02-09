Wanchain Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC on exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $42.35 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.33 or 0.00078877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00026915 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00021340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006329 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,637,875 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.