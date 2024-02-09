WAX (WAXP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.97 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. WAX has a market cap of $191.30 million and $4.97 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WAX has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,128,181,993 coins and its circulating supply is 3,407,804,337 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. The official website for WAX is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,127,951,876.790222 with 3,407,574,231.5060725 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05574003 USD and is up 2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $4,495,128.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

