WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) PT Lowered to $90.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEC. Mizuho lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.17.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $77.40 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $75.47 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.47.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WEC Energy Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

