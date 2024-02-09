Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.43. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Texas Roadhouse’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.80.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $135.49 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.12. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 35.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $774,735. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Roadhouse news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,011 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

