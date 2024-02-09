Wedbush Comments on Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s FY2027 Earnings (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst A. Argyrides now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.23). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rani Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2028 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Rani Therapeutics from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

RANI opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.03. Rani Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11.

In other Rani Therapeutics news, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $10,582,981.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,884. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Talat Imran bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,455 shares in the company, valued at $962,382.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cortes Isidoro Alfonso Quiroga sold 5,265,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $10,582,981.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,400 shares in the company, valued at $16,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 35,500 shares of company stock worth $77,540. Company insiders own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RANI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 317,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 84.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 79,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. 6.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a drug-agnostic oral delivery platform to deliver a variety of drug substances, including large molecules, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies.

