Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target to $145.00

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $112.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.36% from the company’s previous close.

ALL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

ALL stock opened at $161.75 on Friday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $168.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $1.95. The business had revenue of $14.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 2.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.36) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Allstate will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 36.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $5,104,000. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 10.1% in the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 141,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

