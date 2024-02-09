Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target to $32.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.10.

Shares of IPG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $31.45. 754,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,109. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

