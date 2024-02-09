Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target to $85.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Spectrum Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPB

Spectrum Brands Stock Performance

NYSE SPB opened at $84.95 on Friday. Spectrum Brands has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.00 and a 200-day moving average of $77.36.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $692.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.20 million. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 61.72% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In related news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 20,000 shares of Spectrum Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,435,006.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spectrum Brands news, CEO David M. Maura acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,328,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 744,391 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,006.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ehsan Zargar acquired 1,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $70,024.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 145,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,670,097.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPB. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1,713.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 53.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 34.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.