Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Everest Group (NYSE:EG) to Equal Weight

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $402.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $484.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on EG. Raymond James raised their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Everest Group in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Everest Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.33.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Everest Group

Everest Group Price Performance

EG opened at $354.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Everest Group has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.63 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Everest Group will post 61.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everest Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Get Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.