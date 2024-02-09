Wells Fargo & Company Increases Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $118.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of APO opened at $107.41 on Friday. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $55.16 and a 12 month high of $108.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 107,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,055,000 after buying an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $586,016,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 390,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

