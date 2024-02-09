Wells Fargo & Company Trims MetLife (NYSE:MET) Target Price to $83.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $83.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MET. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MET opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. MetLife has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 113.66%.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

