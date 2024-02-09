West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 54.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 849 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 103,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,381,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,579,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 152.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on WST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $323.00 to $536.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Price Performance

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $410.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.52 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.05.

West Pharmaceutical Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Featured Articles

