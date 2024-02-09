Western Union (NYSE:WU) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.075-4.175 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. Western Union also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.650-1.750 EPS.

Western Union Stock Performance

Shares of WU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 154,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,593. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.26. Western Union has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a return on equity of 113.63% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s payout ratio is 55.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Union

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 1,092.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Western Union by 4.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 23.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 76,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 21.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 689,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,090,000 after buying an additional 122,224 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

