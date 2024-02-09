Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,581 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.15% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $27,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 20,998,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,480,000 after acquiring an additional 644,746 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,585,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,583,000 after purchasing an additional 713,381 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.73.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Down 1.9 %

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.03. 433,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,800. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The firm had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.