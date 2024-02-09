WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Trading Up 6.5 %
NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
