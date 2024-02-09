WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Trading Up 6.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN:WYY opened at $2.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.40. WidePoint has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative return on equity of 69.76% and a negative net margin of 11.48%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYY. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WidePoint by 9.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 34,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 121.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

