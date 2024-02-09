Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Burney Co.

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Burney Co.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE WSM opened at $215.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.63. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $216.09.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 18,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $2,817,839.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,509 shares in the company, valued at $84,510,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 5,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total value of $961,193.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,815.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,508 shares of company stock worth $8,167,242. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

