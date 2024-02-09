WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives $92.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.20.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WNS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of WNS by 490.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.
