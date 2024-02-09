Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Wolverine World Wide has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.70. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $17.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The business had revenue of $527.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.15 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WWW. TheStreet cut Wolverine World Wide from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,550,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after buying an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after buying an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,955,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,716,000 after buying an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,057,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,085,000 after acquiring an additional 211,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

