Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) PT Raised to $140.00 at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Woodward from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Woodward from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Shares of WWD opened at $137.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47. Woodward has a twelve month low of $88.30 and a twelve month high of $150.00.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In other Woodward news, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

