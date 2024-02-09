Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WH. HSBC started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Shares of WH opened at $78.80 on Wednesday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $46,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.