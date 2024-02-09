X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.54 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.5447 per share on Monday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $0.84.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Trading Up 1.9 %

USOI stock opened at $73.70 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 520.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

