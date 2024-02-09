XPO (NYSE:XPO) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $98.05, but opened at $107.88. XPO shares last traded at $111.72, with a volume of 440,890 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on XPO from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after buying an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of XPO by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.41. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

