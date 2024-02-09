Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Xylem updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Xylem Price Performance

XYL opened at $122.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem has a 12 month low of $87.59 and a 12 month high of $124.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.05.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.22.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Xylem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,219,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,221,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,692,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $805,357,000 after acquiring an additional 121,367 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

