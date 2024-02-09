Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 42.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,521,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $190,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $130.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.78. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.53 and a 12-month high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 43.29%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,862. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

