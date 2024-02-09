Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.6 %

YUM opened at $130.40 on Friday. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $143.24. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.78.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 43.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.17, for a total value of $493,604.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,461,995.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 8,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

