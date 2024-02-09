Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the investment management company will earn $31.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $30.00. The consensus estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.51 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $385.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In related news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total transaction of $461,166.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,300 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,634,645.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,357,659.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,110 shares of company stock worth $5,990,991 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after purchasing an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

