Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Holdings Decreased by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total transaction of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,992. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Amit Sinha sold 3,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.94, for a total value of $676,899.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,768,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.24, for a total value of $1,653,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $9,340,693.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,332 shares of company stock worth $31,166,722 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded up $7.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $256.89. The stock had a trading volume of 431,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,067. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $257.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.76.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.51.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

