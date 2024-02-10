10,000 Shares in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,797 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1,348.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 22,716 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 155.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 102,311 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 22,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 416,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BHR opened at $2.18 on Friday. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.58.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is -23.81%.

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.