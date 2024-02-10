11,332 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 17.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IAK opened at $107.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market capitalization of $435.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

