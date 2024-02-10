144 Shares in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,122,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,376,000 after purchasing an additional 191,545 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Cosner Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Cosner Financial Group LLC now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $503.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $389.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $504.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $479.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.