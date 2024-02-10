1,486 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter worth about $322,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 476,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,424,000 after purchasing an additional 27,421 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.55 and a 12 month high of $154.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,474,836. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,746,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $387,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 159,396 shares in the company, valued at $22,474,836. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. 30.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.