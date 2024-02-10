327,355 Shares in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Bought by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 327,355 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,471,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Matador Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $459,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,783,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $721,149,000 after purchasing an additional 366,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,276,271 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 158,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $54.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.38.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy E. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,131,667.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

