5,913 Shares in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,913 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV grew its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

Halliburton Trading Down 1.5 %

Halliburton stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.01. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.84%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.