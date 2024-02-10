59,613 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 59,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,117,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,400,000 after purchasing an additional 363,134 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 316,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after purchasing an additional 23,716 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 86,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,904,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,338,000. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb stock opened at $147.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.23. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.55 and a 52 week high of $154.95.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.31.

In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 17,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $2,186,730.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 922,615 shares in the company, valued at $115,649,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 151,646 shares in the company, valued at $22,746,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

