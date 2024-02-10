747 Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Purchased by Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC

Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.
Welltower Stock Performance
NYSE:WELL opened at $87.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.09 and its 200-day moving average is $85.83. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.63, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
